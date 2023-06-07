Consensus estimate for The Western Union Company (WU)’s next quarter EPS at $0.39

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) closed the day trading at $11.83 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3374779 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 232.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.66B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $17.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WU traded about 8.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WU traded about 4.48M shares per day. A total of 374.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WU as of May 14, 2023 were 20.22M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 21.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Dividends & Splits

WU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.68.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -7.10% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.