Consensus estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.94, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $31.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719152 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.48.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Schilke Tobin sold 500 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 15,500 led to the insider holds 80,828 shares of the business.

Schilke Tobin sold 2,701 shares of RVNC for $82,570 on Jun 01. The CFO now owns 81,328 shares after completing the transaction at $30.57 per share. On May 15, another insider, Foley Mark J, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 70,447 shares for $34.55 each. As a result, the insider received 2,433,725 and left with 923,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $37.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVNC traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of May 14, 2023 were 14.72M with a Short Ratio of 14.72M, compared to 13.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.52% and a Short% of Float of 20.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $59.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $54.8M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.37M, an estimated increase of 108.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.95M, an increase of 113.50% over than the figure of $108.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 87.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $330.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.