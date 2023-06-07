DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) was $41.60 for the day, down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $41.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722803 shares were traded. DCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.56.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8676.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 107,879 led to the insider holds 2,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.68B and an Enterprise Value of 13.68B. As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $42.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.18.

Shares Statistics:

DCP traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 528.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, DCP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $4.27B, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, a decrease of -36.10% less than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.99B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.15B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.