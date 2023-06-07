Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock Closes up 1.46% on Tuesday Trading

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed the day trading at $37.64 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $37.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5737624 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $47 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Smith Joanne D sold 7,513 shares for $36.90 per share. The transaction valued at 277,230 led to the insider holds 107,782 shares of the business.

Taylor David S bought 5,000 shares of DAL for $164,125 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 25,360 shares after completing the transaction at $32.83 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Taylor David S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $34.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,275 and bolstered with 20,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 24.19B and an Enterprise Value of 47.14B. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $40.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAL traded about 10.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAL traded about 8.23M shares per day. A total of 642.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of May 14, 2023 were 25.34M with a Short Ratio of 25.34M, compared to 25.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $6.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.56 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $14.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.06B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.31B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.45B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.87B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.71B and the low estimate is $53.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.