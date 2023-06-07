Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) closed at $23.20 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $23.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509632 shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $32 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 198,500 led to the insider holds 1,735,837 shares of the business.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of LPG for $198,400 on Mar 31. The President and CEO now owns 126,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.84 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Coleman Thomas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,300 shares for $19.72 each. As a result, the insider received 222,836 and left with 408,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPG now has a Market Capitalization of 936.88M and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $25.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPG traded on average about 606.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 560.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.3M to a low estimate of $91.96M. As of the current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $76.82M, an estimated increase of 60.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.09M, an increase of 55.90% less than the figure of $60.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.97M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $389.75M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516M and the low estimate is $305M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.