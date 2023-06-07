Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.67

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) closed the day trading at $2.67 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089508 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOUG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOUG now has a Market Capitalization of 226.23M and an Enterprise Value of 240.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0075.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOUG traded about 555.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOUG traded about 785.01k shares per day. A total of 78.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Dividends & Splits

DOUG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $217.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.13M to a low estimate of $217.13M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.35M, an estimated decrease of -40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.92M, a decrease of -27.10% over than the figure of -$40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $935.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $935.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.