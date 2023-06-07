DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, DXC Technology Company’s stock clocked out at $25.67, up 2.35% from its previous closing price of $25.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568198 shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares for $29.05 per share. The transaction valued at 968,282 led to the insider holds 157,128 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares of DXC for $148,750 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 47,092 shares after completing the transaction at $29.75 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.39 each. As a result, the insider received 293,850 and left with 52,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42B and an Enterprise Value of 8.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXC traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.76M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 6.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Company’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.43B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.67B and the low estimate is $14.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.