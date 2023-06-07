Endava plc (DAVA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Endava plc’s stock clocked out at $47.33, up 2.96% from its previous closing price of $45.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696937 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $115.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAVA traded 282.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 388.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.15M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $233.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234M to a low estimate of $233.19M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $217.44M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.5M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.15M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $985.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $985.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $789.18M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.