Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) was $33.03 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $33.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552043 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 23.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Vauth Robin sold 860 shares for $32.61 per share. The transaction valued at 28,045 led to the insider holds 863 shares of the business.

LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares of ENR for $91,468 on Aug 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 150,323 shares after completing the transaction at $30.49 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Armstrong Bill G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.14 each. As a result, the insider received 160,714 and left with 24,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 5.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.50k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $37.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.43.

Shares Statistics:

ENR traded an average of 530.77K shares per day over the past three months and 441.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, ENR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $758.1M to a low estimate of $729.35M. As of the current estimate, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $728M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $819.87M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $834.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $807M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.