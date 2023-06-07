EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Stocks Hit Low of $197.99 Before Closing at $208.77

In the latest session, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) closed at $208.77 up 2.72% from its previous closing price of $203.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887600 shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EPAM Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Peterson Jason D. sold 1,000 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 11,762 shares of the business.

Dvorkin Viktar sold 13,333 shares of EPAM for $5,877,720 on Aug 22. The SVP/Head of Global Delivery now owns 7,572 shares after completing the transaction at $440.84 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Abrahams Gary C, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller, PAO of the company, sold 557 shares for $452.64 each. As a result, the insider received 252,120 and left with 1,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPAM now has a Market Capitalization of 12.09B and an Enterprise Value of 10.47B. As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $462.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 266.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 327.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPAM has traded an average of 580.63K shares per day and 940.28k over the past ten days. A total of 57.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 873.06k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.88 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.29. EPS for the following year is $11.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $10.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, EPAM Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.