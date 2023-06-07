Examining Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed at $0.16 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500513 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1724 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1580.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.20M and an Enterprise Value of 2.95M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4635.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKTX has traded an average of 548.49K shares per day and 637.44k over the past ten days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.72M. Insiders hold about 16.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of May 14, 2023 were 228.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 296.89k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are different market analysts currently analyzing its stock.

Analysts are recommending an EPS for the fiscal current year. EPS for the following year is under analysis.