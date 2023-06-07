Examining Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $95.45 up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $92.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1862222 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $89.98 per share. The transaction valued at 599,717 led to the insider holds 554,799 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $602,498 on May 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 572,150 shares after completing the transaction at $90.40 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, COOPER NANCY E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 669 shares for $103.35 each. As a result, the insider received 69,141 and left with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTV now has a Market Capitalization of 25.82B and an Enterprise Value of 31.70B. As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $124.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 2.00M shares per day and 2.47M over the past ten days. A total of 271.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of May 14, 2023 were 50.25k with a Short Ratio of 6.95M, compared to 4.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.77B and the low estimate is $20.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.