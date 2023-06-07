Examining Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) closed at $10.79 up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868132 shares were traded. ECVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ecovyst Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when INEOS Ltd sold 14,000,000 shares for $10.88 per share. The transaction valued at 152,331,200 led to the insider holds 10,731,385 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares of ECVT for $114,329,918 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,490,444 shares for $9.95 each. As a result, the insider received 114,329,918 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $11.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ECVT has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 122.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $194.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $207.5M to a low estimate of $171.2M. As of the current estimate, Ecovyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.2M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.95M, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $784M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.2M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $833.6M and the low estimate is $797M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.