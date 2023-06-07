Examining Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) closed at $17.31 up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $17.01. On the day, 598635 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 48,303 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 800,526 led to the insider holds 19,899 shares of the business.

Childress Earl sold 9,251 shares of OII for $161,874 on Mar 30. The SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. now owns 79,391 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Beachy Karen H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $17.58 each. As a result, the insider received 167,011 and left with 30,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OII has traded an average of 798.58K shares per day and 661.21k over the past ten days. A total of 100.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of May 14, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $602.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $617M to a low estimate of $593M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.03M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.41M, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.