Fastenal Company (FAST) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $53.96

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) closed the day trading at $53.96 down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $55.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5212177 shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FAST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 125.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Drazkowski William Joseph sold 624 shares for $54.70 per share. The transaction valued at 34,134 led to the insider holds 5,997 shares of the business.

Owen Terry Modock sold 15,000 shares of FAST for $798,640 on Feb 07. The SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $53.24 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Watts Jeffery Michael, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of the company, bought 5,940 shares for $50.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 300,433 and bolstered with 5,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAST now has a Market Capitalization of 30.81B and an Enterprise Value of 31.22B. As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $56.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FAST traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FAST traded about 3.1M shares per day. A total of 570.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of May 14, 2023 were 14.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 13.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

FAST’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 65.90% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Fastenal Company’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.98B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.24B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.