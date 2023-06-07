Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.59

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed the day trading at $26.23 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $25.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2955308 shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLEX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Advaithi Revathi sold 56,501 shares for $26.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,474,874 led to the insider holds 1,368,258 shares of the business.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT sold 13,201 shares of FLEX for $344,532 on Jun 06. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 115,965 shares after completing the transaction at $26.10 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Hartung Michael P, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 8,623 shares for $26.10 each. As a result, the insider received 225,077 and left with 94,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLEX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.66B and an Enterprise Value of 12.71B. As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $26.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLEX traded about 4.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLEX traded about 4.18M shares per day. A total of 451.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of May 14, 2023 were 13.06M with a Short Ratio of 13.06M, compared to 7.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $7.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.37B to a low estimate of $7.19B. As of the current estimate, Flex Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.35B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.65B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.51B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.76B and the low estimate is $31.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.