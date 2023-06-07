Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $25.18 in the prior trading day, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed at $24.94, down -0.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2628312 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares for $28.42 per share. The transaction valued at 56,840 led to the insider holds 25,051 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of FLO for $82,500 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 23,051 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McMullian Ryals, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 143,020 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,999,983 and left with 1,781,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.28B and an Enterprise Value of 6.62B. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.49M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of May 14, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 7.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FLO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.66, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.