Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at $12.93 up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57071146 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ford Motor Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $12.80 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,840 led to the insider holds 1,638,667 shares of the business.

Lawler John T. sold 29,821 shares of F for $389,623 on Mar 03. The Vice President, CFO now owns 443,683 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who serves as the President, Ford Blue of the company, sold 24,850 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 323,321 and left with 511,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, F now has a Market Capitalization of 51.73B and an Enterprise Value of 152.91B. As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $15.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, F has traded an average of 65.67M shares per day and 71.2M over the past ten days. A total of 3.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.88B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of May 14, 2023 were 7.79k with a Short Ratio of 190.02M, compared to 192.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for F is 0.60, from 0.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 76.10% for F, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5B to a low estimate of $37.45B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $37.91B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.04B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.21B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.98B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.9B and the low estimate is $141.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.