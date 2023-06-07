Frontline plc (FRO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) was $13.85 for the day, up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $13.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4968124 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05B and an Enterprise Value of 4.98B. As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $19.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

FRO traded an average of 2.93M shares per day over the past three months and 4.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of May 14, 2023 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.88M, compared to 8.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.22, FRO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 29.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375M to a low estimate of $119.6M. As of the current estimate, Frontline plc’s year-ago sales were $154.21M, an estimated increase of 99.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.59M, a decrease of -42.80% less than the figure of $99.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $932.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.