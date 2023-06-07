Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Decline -0.09% in Day Trading, Closes at $105.43

The price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) closed at $105.43 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $105.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548131 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Munn Matthew sold 4,536 shares for $98.36 per share. The transaction valued at 446,180 led to the insider holds 9,023 shares of the business.

Desbois Patrick sold 3,991 shares of GRMN for $393,114 on Feb 28. The EVP, Operations now owns 47,050 shares after completing the transaction at $98.50 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,216 shares for $98.54 each. As a result, the insider received 711,048 and left with 120,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 20.17B and an Enterprise Value of 18.73B. As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $108.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRMN traded on average about 777.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 833.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GRMN is 2.92, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 101.80% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $5.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.86B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.