Gartner Inc. (IT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $339.38

As of close of business last night, Gartner Inc.’s stock clocked out at $339.38, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $343.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535250 shares were traded. IT stock price reached its highest trading level at $346.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $338.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $368.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Herkes Claire sold 3,394 shares for $344.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,886 led to the insider holds 1,694 shares of the business.

Kranich Robin B sold 700 shares of IT for $239,533 on May 26. The EVP & CHRO now owns 13,911 shares after completing the transaction at $342.19 per share. On May 22, another insider, Wartinbee William James III, who serves as the SVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops of the company, sold 835 shares for $332.24 each. As a result, the insider received 277,420 and left with 7,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IT now has a Market Capitalization of 26.83B and an Enterprise Value of 28.97B. As of this moment, Gartner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 57.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IT has reached a high of $358.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 317.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 319.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IT traded 538.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 618.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.76 and $9.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.07. EPS for the following year is $11.13, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $10.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Gartner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.