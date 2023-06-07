General Motors Company (GM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GM

After finishing at $34.13 in the prior trading day, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $35.24, up 3.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15586401 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Jacobson Paul A bought 31,000 shares for $32.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,600 led to the insider holds 186,847 shares of the business.

Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares of GM for $671,439 on Feb 09. The Executive Vice President now owns 71,209 shares after completing the transaction at $42.65 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Carlisle Stephen K., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $41.97 each. As a result, the insider received 755,460 and left with 46,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 48.99B and an Enterprise Value of 135.20B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of May 14, 2023 were 33.02M with a Short Ratio of 33.02M, compared to 26.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $41.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.82B to a low estimate of $38.43B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.2B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.05B and the low estimate is $153.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.