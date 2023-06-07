Globant S.A. (GLOB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $174.29 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $174.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662366 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.40B and an Enterprise Value of 7.23B. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $240.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOB traded on average about 528.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.19M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 900.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.78 and $5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.84 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $496.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $498M to a low estimate of $495.79M. As of the current estimate, Globant S.A.’s year-ago sales were $429.26M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.94M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $550.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527.72M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.