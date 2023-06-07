Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Rise 1.61% in Day Trading, Closes at $8.85

The price of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) closed at $8.85 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605153 shares were traded. GRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 7.62B and an Enterprise Value of 17.43B. As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $13.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRFS traded on average about 911.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 678.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.03M. Shares short for GRFS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.01M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GRFS is 0.66, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.