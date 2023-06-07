HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) was $64.38 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $65.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214923 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDB now has a Market Capitalization of 108.34B. As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $71.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.74.

Shares Statistics:

HDB traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 19.00, HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 29.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.65B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.97B and the low estimate is $16.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.