High and low EPS estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)’s current quarter

The price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at $57.40 in the last session, up 1.36% from day before closing price of $56.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160278 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $72 from $80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.25B and an Enterprise Value of 31.24B. As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $72.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFS traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.21M. Shares short for GFS as of May 14, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 11.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -9.30% less than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.04B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.