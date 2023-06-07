How is Moelis & Company’s (NYSE: MC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) closed at $40.65 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $39.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750581 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Moelis & Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 23,323 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,055 led to the insider holds 99,860 shares of the business.

MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 54,009 shares of MC for $2,329,408 on Mar 01. The Co-President, MD now owns 123,183 shares after completing the transaction at $43.13 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, who serves as the Co-President, MD of the company, sold 52,209 shares for $43.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,256,473 and left with 177,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MC has traded an average of 584.66K shares per day and 585.56k over the past ten days. A total of 67.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MC is 2.40, from 2.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 179.80% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $194.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $207M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Moelis & Company’s year-ago sales were $237.44M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.97M, a decrease of -6.60% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $870.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $985.3M, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.