Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.08 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.06 in the prior trading day, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $2.08, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6913926 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 457.37M and an Enterprise Value of 469.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7240.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of May 14, 2023 were 13.59M with a Short Ratio of 13.59M, compared to 14M on Apr 13, 2023.