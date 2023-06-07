I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

As of close of business last night, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.49, up 4.20% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2380833 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WULF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 303.21M and an Enterprise Value of 409.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0744.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WULF traded 3.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.62M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of May 14, 2023 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 10.03M, compared to 7.65M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $14.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.7M to a low estimate of $14.7M. As of the current estimate, TeraWulf Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217k, an estimated increase of 6,674.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.8M, an increase of 1,474.00% less than the figure of $6,674.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.03M, up 571.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.5M and the low estimate is $198.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.