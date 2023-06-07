Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.04

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed the day trading at $0.04 up 3.49% from the previous closing price of $0.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0015 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32324439 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0472 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0424.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IDEX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDEX now has a Market Capitalization of 35.95M and an Enterprise Value of 57.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2077.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IDEX traded about 69.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IDEX traded about 40.42M shares per day. A total of 561.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of May 14, 2023 were 78.67M with a Short Ratio of 78.67M, compared to 66.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Ideanomics, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $459.53, with high estimates of $22.04 and low estimates of $205.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.