In the case of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), what’s next?

After finishing at $13.90 in the prior trading day, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) closed at $14.25, up 2.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517916 shares were traded. AMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBC now has a Market Capitalization of 645.84M and an Enterprise Value of 4.16B. As of this moment, Ambac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 118.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBC has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 406.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.12M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $55.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.02M to a low estimate of $55.02M. As of the current estimate, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86M, an estimated decrease of -36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.31M, an increase of 69.10% over than the figure of -$36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.31M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505M, down -53.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.51M and the low estimate is $270.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.