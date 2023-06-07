In What Direction Will Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $2.78 in the last session, down -2.11% from day before closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702117 shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXSQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 188.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $4.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2287.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXSQ traded on average about 231.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 347.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.06M. Insiders hold about 9.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of May 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 194.75k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXSQ is 0.42, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.2M to a low estimate of $12.2M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.87M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXSQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.12M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.8M and the low estimate is $42.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.