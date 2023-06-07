Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NARI

After finishing at $61.94 in the prior trading day, Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) closed at $61.48, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575329 shares were traded. NARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NARI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hoffman William sold 41,891 shares for $69.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,898,438 led to the insider holds 1,120,643 shares of the business.

Hykes Andrew sold 18,760 shares of NARI for $1,298,004 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 513,608 shares after completing the transaction at $69.19 per share. On May 17, another insider, Tu Thomas, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 12,751 shares for $69.19 each. As a result, the insider received 882,242 and left with 373,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NARI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -206.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $86.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 801.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 2.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $116.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.74M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.01M, an increase of 33.90% over than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.47M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.35M and the low estimate is $558.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.