Is MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) closed at $107.42 up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $106.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565714 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MasTec Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $113 from $97 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.38B and an Enterprise Value of 11.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTZ has traded an average of 635.38K shares per day and 717.41k over the past ten days. A total of 76.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTZ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $6.21, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.71 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, MasTec Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.78B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.68B and the low estimate is $13.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.