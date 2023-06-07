It’s an appealing income play to consider MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

As of close of business last night, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $266.33, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $273.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632630 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $275.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $264.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $403 from $321 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Pintoff Scott sold 250 shares for $358.80 per share. The transaction valued at 89,700 led to the insider holds 7,156 shares of the business.

Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie sold 604 shares of MKTX for $221,414 on Mar 03. The Head of EMEA and APAC now owns 5,882 shares after completing the transaction at $366.58 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Begleiter Steven L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $348.73 each. As a result, the insider received 348,730 and left with 8,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.32B and an Enterprise Value of 10.03B. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $399.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 317.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 297.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKTX traded 359.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 394.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.82, MKTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.52. EPS for the following year is $8.65, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $190.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.4M to a low estimate of $182.35M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.23M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.23M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $769.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $795.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.3M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $892.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.61M and the low estimate is $856.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.