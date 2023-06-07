Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs JACK

After finishing at $89.64 in the prior trading day, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) closed at $87.79, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571959 shares were traded. JACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JACK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on May 15, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $108 from $96 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SUPER SARAH L sold 3,500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 328,641 led to the insider holds 6,875 shares of the business.

Gretzema Chad sold 521 shares of JACK for $51,053 on May 17. The DEL TACO BRAND PRESIDENT now owns 10,933 shares after completing the transaction at $97.99 per share. On May 11, another insider, Piano Steven, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, sold 141 shares for $94.76 each. As a result, the insider received 13,361 and left with 6,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JACK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $97.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 350.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 366.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.10M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.36% stake in the company. Shares short for JACK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JACK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.76, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for JACK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $6.28.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $394.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $403.22M to a low estimate of $387.2M. As of the current estimate, Jack in the Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $398.31M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.26M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $405M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.