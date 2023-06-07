Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $25.17

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) closed the day trading at $25.17 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $25.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314810 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KVUE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 48.20B and an Enterprise Value of 54.30B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KVUE traded about 8.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KVUE traded about 3.46M shares per day. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Kenvue Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $22.08, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.00.

