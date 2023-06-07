Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $4.84

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed the day trading at $4.84 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8223224 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7600.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KGC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.93B and an Enterprise Value of 8.18B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2199.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KGC traded about 14.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KGC traded about 9.03M shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of May 14, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 17.44M, compared to 18.78M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

KGC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $969.51M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $821.5M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.