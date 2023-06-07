Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $40.19 in the prior trading day, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) closed at $41.40, up 3.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610396 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $63 from $44 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Waldeck Christopher sold 35,684 shares for $50.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,819,354 led to the insider holds 92,252 shares of the business.

Sumner Susan Denise sold 11,535 shares of KTB for $582,821 on Mar 14. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,326 shares after completing the transaction at $50.53 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Waldron Thomas E., who serves as the EVP, Co-COO, GB Pres Wrangler of the company, sold 31,237 shares for $51.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,622,169 and left with 101,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $53.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 479.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KTB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.88, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $3.98.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $628.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $644M to a low estimate of $616.4M. As of the current estimate, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.57M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.27M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610.52M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.