Kopin Corporation (KOPN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Kopin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.90, down -9.52% from its previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1921942 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0301 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KOPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when FAN JOHN C C bought 23,293 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 31,446 led to the insider holds 5,531,099 shares of the business.

FAN JOHN C C bought 25,000 shares of KOPN for $31,250 on May 16. The Director now owns 5,507,806 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, BREWINGTON JAMES K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 115,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOPN now has a Market Capitalization of 234.01M and an Enterprise Value of 207.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2438.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KOPN traded 650.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of May 14, 2023 were 777.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 744.97k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

