Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Shares Rise by 0.52% to Close at $15.48

As of close of business last night, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.48, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $15.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272121 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNUT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNUT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B and an Enterprise Value of 3.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNUT traded 844.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 965.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of May 14, 2023 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 9.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, DNUT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $409.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.16M to a low estimate of $405M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.25M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.35M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.