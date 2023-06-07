Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $12.55

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) closed the day trading at $12.55 up 2.95% from the previous closing price of $12.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176871 shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 232.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 218,812 led to the insider holds 651,309 shares of the business.

Schroeter Martin J bought 109,000 shares of KD for $1,055,153 on Nov 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,191,833 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wyshner David B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,504 and bolstered with 476,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 5.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KD traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KD traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 227.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

