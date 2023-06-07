Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Stocks Hit Low of $74.06 Before Closing at $74.53

In the latest session, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $74.53 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $75.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889929 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Wendling Brian J sold 6,419 shares for $77.59 per share. The transaction valued at 498,064 led to the insider holds 12,274 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares of LBRDK for $304,950 on Feb 02. The CAO/PFO now owns 11,368 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Green Richard R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,270 shares for $90.79 each. As a result, the insider received 296,880 and left with 8,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.89B and an Enterprise Value of 14.49B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBRDK has traded an average of 765.94K shares per day and 882.93k over the past ten days. A total of 125.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.21M. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.51. EPS for the following year is $10, with 2 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $959.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975M, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.7M and the low estimate is $968.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.