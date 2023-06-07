Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $16.42 During Trading Session

After finishing at $16.28 in the prior trading day, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed at $16.42, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935554 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBTYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when HALL BRYAN H sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 120,248 led to the insider holds 120,497 shares of the business.

HALL BRYAN H sold 10,000 shares of LBTYA for $197,673 on Mar 28. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 126,497 shares after completing the transaction at $19.77 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 each. As a result, the insider received 103,802 and left with 133,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.53B and an Enterprise Value of 20.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 454.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 5.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.85B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.