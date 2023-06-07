Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Stock Closes down -0.82% on Tuesday Trading

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed the day trading at $126.59 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $127.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641322 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LSI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.77B and an Enterprise Value of 14.14B. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $146.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LSI traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LSI traded about 548.9k shares per day. A total of 84.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

LSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.80, up from 4.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 100.80% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $281.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $287.3M to a low estimate of $276.36M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.05M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.06M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.94M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.