Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock Price Peaks at $3.1500 During Trading

The closing price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) was $3.10 for the day, up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558717 shares were traded. RIDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,350,000 led to the insider holds 21,683,745 shares of the business.

Burns Stephen S. sold 1,169,000 shares of RIDE for $2,080,820 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 26,683,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Burns Stephen S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 650,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,124,500 and left with 27,852,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIDE now has a Market Capitalization of 52.07M and an Enterprise Value of -137.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 123.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -360.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has reached a high of $55.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.0870.

Shares Statistics:

RIDE traded an average of 428.31K shares per day over the past three months and 627.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.54M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIDE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.79 and a low estimate of -$3.79, while EPS last year was -$2.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.93, with high estimates of -$3.93 and low estimates of -$3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$15.7 and -$22.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$19.17. EPS for the following year is -$22.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$20.95 and -$23.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194k, up 930.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.8M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,245.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.