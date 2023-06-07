Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.80

As of close of business last night, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.80, down -5.76% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42847036 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LUMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 20.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0997.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LUMN traded 28.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 23.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of May 14, 2023 were 138.39M with a Short Ratio of 138.39M, compared to 140.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 15.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.50.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Lumen Technologies, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $11.90 and low estimates of $3.72.

