Manchester United plc (MANU) Stocks Reach New Highs at $18.41 During Trading Session

After finishing at $18.05 in the prior trading day, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $18.41, up 1.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107604 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MANU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of May 14, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MANU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $169.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.78M to a low estimate of $169.78M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $178.74M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.92M, an increase of 34.20% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.92M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $853.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $878.73M and the low estimate is $832.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.