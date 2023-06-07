Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Matterport Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.89, up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $2.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5505836 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 299,910 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 798,600 led to the insider holds 2,418,691 shares of the business.

Fay James Daniel sold 93,093 shares of MTTR for $247,888 on Jun 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,000,215 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Tulsi Japjit, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 51,575 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 137,334 and left with 145,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 855.06M and an Enterprise Value of 400.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2026.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTTR traded 2.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 293.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of May 14, 2023 were 15.99M with a Short Ratio of 15.99M, compared to 17.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $39.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.69M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, Matterport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.48M, an estimated increase of 37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.83M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $161.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.12M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.5M and the low estimate is $182.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.