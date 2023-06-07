Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Records -1.44% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) was $28.81 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $29.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563388 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.17.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAXN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $38.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.66.

Shares Statistics:

MAXN traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 48.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.43% and a Short% of Float of 31.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.59 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $396.41M to a low estimate of $361.3M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $238.08M, an estimated increase of 58.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.28M, an increase of 46.20% less than the figure of $58.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.